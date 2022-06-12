STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala man who was thrashed for 'stealing' kitchenware dies

50-year-old Chandran was allegedly caught stealing kitchenware from Perunguzhy and was beaten up by the local residents, who later and handed him over to Chirayinkeezhu police.

Published: 12th June 2022 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

50-year-old Chandran of Vengode was beaten to death by a mob for allegedly stealing kitchenware from a house near Chirayinkeezhu.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 50-year-old man, who was beaten up for allegedly stealing kitchenware from a house at Perunguzhy near Chirayinkeezhu here, died while undergoing treatment. The incident evoked memories of the lynching of tribal youth Madhu by a mob who accused him of theft at Attappady in Palakkad in 2018.

Chandran, a resident of Vengode, was caught while he was allegedly stealing kitchen utensils from Perunguzhy on May 28. The local residents allegedly tied him up and beat him. Chandran was later handed over to Chirayinkeezhu police.

The police did not charge Chandran, however, as the house owner had refused to file a complaint. The police said Chandran, too, did not inform the police about the physical assault.

In the first week of June, Chandran complained about stomach pain. He underwent treatment at the Primary Health Centre near Vengode, and despite the advice of the doctor, he did not go to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) for further treatment.

Only after his condition grew severe did Chandran's family admit him to the MCH. The doctors there found internal injuries and they performed surgery on him. He was shifted to the intensive care unit after the surgery. However, his health worsened, and he died in the early hours of June 12.

Chandran's body has been moved to the MCH morgue. Post-mortem will be performed after an inquest conducted by the Revenue Divisional Officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mob Lynching Chandran of Vengode Kerala Chirayinkeezhu
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp