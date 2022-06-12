Kerala man who was thrashed for 'stealing' kitchenware dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 50-year-old man, who was beaten up for allegedly stealing kitchenware from a house at Perunguzhy near Chirayinkeezhu here, died while undergoing treatment. The incident evoked memories of the lynching of tribal youth Madhu by a mob who accused him of theft at Attappady in Palakkad in 2018.

Chandran, a resident of Vengode, was caught while he was allegedly stealing kitchen utensils from Perunguzhy on May 28. The local residents allegedly tied him up and beat him. Chandran was later handed over to Chirayinkeezhu police.

The police did not charge Chandran, however, as the house owner had refused to file a complaint. The police said Chandran, too, did not inform the police about the physical assault.

In the first week of June, Chandran complained about stomach pain. He underwent treatment at the Primary Health Centre near Vengode, and despite the advice of the doctor, he did not go to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) for further treatment.

Only after his condition grew severe did Chandran's family admit him to the MCH. The doctors there found internal injuries and they performed surgery on him. He was shifted to the intensive care unit after the surgery. However, his health worsened, and he died in the early hours of June 12.

Chandran's body has been moved to the MCH morgue. Post-mortem will be performed after an inquest conducted by the Revenue Divisional Officer.