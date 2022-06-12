Target me, not those around, says tearful Swapna Suresh before collapsing

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: I still stand by my 164 statement that I gave to the court as I wanted the truth to come out in the case. Why do you hurt those around me. Hurt me alone. Please kill me so that the story will get over. I am not well. Give me a chance to live. This is not a coward’s tears but a woman who is suffering, said an agitated Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case who met mediapersons at the HRDS India office on Saturday evening.

Later, Swapna was seen shivering and bursting into tears. Subsequently, she swooned and fell down hit by a bout of fits. The office authorities said that she was sick and had earlier decided not to speak to media for two days. But she suddenly decided to call a press meet after a case was charged against her lawyer in the evening.

Swapna asked: “Why are you doing this to my lawyer Krishnaraj. You should have registered a case against him when he posted the offensive material on Facebook. But why now when the voice clip came out.” She said that the voice clip released earlier said it all and it was to prove that there was an effort to silence me. Shaj Kiran, who she alleged was a mediator, had said that P S Sarith would be taken into custody from the flat and that happened. He said Shaj later said that he would be released after an hour. And that too happened. Shaj Kiran said that the lawyer would also be booked and now that has also happened, she said.

“I don’t have the money to keep changing my lawyer often. All lawyers have been bought, I guess. Please leave us alone. Let the court decide on the merits of the case. I was also declared a terrorist for no reason,” said Swapna.

I have done the same thing as Shaj Kiran had done. But there is no case against Shaj Kiran. Former minister K T Jaleel filed a defamation case against me.Strangely, there was no case against Shaj Kiran for what he said against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. But only I am being targeted, she added.