Vigilance chief Ajith Kumar’s removal not surprising: Kanam Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Saturday said there was nothing surprising in the government’s decision to sack ADGP M R Ajith Kumar from the post of Vigilance director. He also said there was no need to give weight to the allegations levelled by an accused in a case, referring to gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh’s recent charges against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his family and others.

Kumar was sacked on Friday night in the wake of a controversy that he had been in touch with Shaj Kiran, a friend of Swapna whom she had recently accused of compelling her to withdraw statements against CM.

“There is nothing surprising in the decision (to sack Kumar). If anyone does something that tarnishes the government’s image, action will be taken.

There is no basis for any allegations over the move,” he said. Kanam also said the Kumar acted without the government’s knowledge. “It was just a foolish action by some policemen. But fingers were pointed at the government. Naturally, action was taken against him,” Kanam said. Earlier, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticised the government for making Kumar a scapegoat. “The Vigilance chief intervened in the matter and held talks with many people on CMO’s directives,” he alleged.