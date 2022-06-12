STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vigilance chief Ajith Kumar’s removal not surprising: Kanam Rajendran

If anyone does something that tarnishes the government’s image, action will be taken.

Published: 12th June 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kanam Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Saturday said there was nothing surprising in the government’s decision to sack ADGP M R Ajith Kumar from the post of Vigilance director. He also said there was no need to give weight to the allegations levelled by an accused in a case, referring to gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh’s recent charges against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his family and others.

Kumar was sacked on Friday night in the wake of a controversy that he had been in touch with Shaj Kiran, a friend of Swapna whom she had recently accused of compelling her to withdraw statements against CM.
“There is nothing surprising in the decision (to sack Kumar). If anyone does something that tarnishes the government’s image, action will be taken.

There is no basis for any allegations over the move,” he said. Kanam also said the Kumar acted without the government’s knowledge. “It was just a foolish action by some policemen. But fingers were pointed at the government. Naturally, action was taken against him,” Kanam said. Earlier, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticised the government for making Kumar a scapegoat. “The Vigilance chief intervened in the matter and held talks with many people on CMO’s directives,” he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanam Rajendran CPI
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp