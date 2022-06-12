STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will face case legally, says Swapna Suresh’s lawyer

I will face the case legally and move an anticipatory bail plea on Monday.

Published: 12th June 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: R Krishnaraj, the lawyer of gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, who was recently booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through an FB post, said he was targeted to suppress the case and he would not withdraw from the case filed by Swapna.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is attempting to threaten me by registering a case against me for a Facebook post. I will face the case legally and move an anticipatory bail plea on Monday. The case which is fabricated on charges under Section 295 will not stand,” he said.

