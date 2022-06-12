Will face case legally, says Swapna Suresh’s lawyer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: R Krishnaraj, the lawyer of gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, who was recently booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through an FB post, said he was targeted to suppress the case and he would not withdraw from the case filed by Swapna.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is attempting to threaten me by registering a case against me for a Facebook post. I will face the case legally and move an anticipatory bail plea on Monday. The case which is fabricated on charges under Section 295 will not stand,” he said.