Department inquiry likely against former vigilance director Ajith Kumar

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shortly after his removal as the vigilance director, M R Ajith Kumar is likely to face a departmental inquiry on charges of conspiring with Shaj Kiran, a former journalist, to pressure gold-smuggling accused Swapna Suresh to withdraw her statement against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

Swapna had further alleged that Shaj promised to help her get the travel ban against her revoked with the help of some senior police officers, including Ajith Kumar. The detention of Sarith and the allegations of Swapna had brought embarrassment for the police department. The intelligence wing had also reported that the allegations against Ajith carried merit.

It was in this backdrop that Ajith was removed from the coveted post on Friday. Vigilance IG H Venkatesh has been given the additional charge of the director. Sources said the vigilance’s detention of Sarith and allegation of Swapna that Ajith was in touch with Shaj have amplified the government’s woes.

“The allegation and the detention have cast aspersions on the neutrality of the force. Hence, a department-level inquiry is most likely in the case of Ajith,” said a source. Meanwhile, the government will soon announce a replacement for Ajith and excise commissioner S Aananthakrishnan is considered to be the frontrunner for the post, the sources said.