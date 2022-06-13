STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Department inquiry likely against former vigilance director Ajith Kumar

Swapna had further alleged that Shaj promised to help her get the travel ban against her revoked with the help of some senior police officers, including Ajith Kumar.

Published: 13th June 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

M R Ajith Kumar

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shortly after his removal as the vigilance director, M R Ajith Kumar is likely to face a departmental inquiry on charges of conspiring with Shaj Kiran, a former journalist, to pressure gold-smuggling accused Swapna Suresh to withdraw her statement against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family. 

Swapna had further alleged that Shaj promised to help her get the travel ban against her revoked with the help of some senior police officers, including Ajith Kumar. The detention of Sarith and the allegations of Swapna had brought embarrassment for the police department. The intelligence wing had also reported that the allegations against Ajith carried merit. 

It was in this backdrop that Ajith was removed from the coveted post on Friday. Vigilance IG H Venkatesh has been given the additional charge of the director. Sources said the vigilance’s detention of  Sarith and allegation of Swapna that Ajith was in touch with Shaj have amplified the government’s woes. 

“The allegation and the detention have cast aspersions on the neutrality of the force. Hence, a department-level inquiry is most likely in the case of Ajith,” said a source. Meanwhile, the government will soon announce a replacement for Ajith and excise commissioner S Aananthakrishnan is considered to be the frontrunner for the post, the sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M R Ajith Kumar Shaj Kiran Kerala Gold smuggling case
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp