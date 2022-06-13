STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala CM: Focus on correctional programmes in prisons

Correctional programmes will effectively be implemented in central prisons in the state to help inmates begin their lives anew, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday.

Published: 13th June 2022 03:43 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  Correctional programmes will effectively be implemented in central prisons in the state to help inmates begin their lives anew, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday. He was inaugurating the newly constructed prison and correctional home at Tavanur. At a time, 706 people can be detained in the three-storey building of the central prison. 

"Manufacturing units, including a footwear manufacturing unit, a fabric furniture manufacturing unit, and a mask manufacturing unit, will be set up in the central prison at Tavanur. A total of Rs 2 crore was allotted to make more arrangements in the prison, including the manufacturing units. The prison department should also focus on correctional activities to divert the path of inmates to a life of law-abiding citizens," the chief minister said. 

He also said a welfare fund will soon be formed to ensure the welfare of prisoners in the state. The central jail at Tavanur will reduce overcrowding in sub-jails in the district. Mainly, culprits from Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode can be detained here. Tavanur MLA K T Jaleel presided over the function. Sports Minister V Abdu Rahiman and PWD Minister Mohamed Riyas were also present. 

