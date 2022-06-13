LDF attacks BJP & UDF for backing gold scam accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-led LDF has hit out at the BJP and the UDF for their support to the gold-smuggling case accused who have levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF government.

In an article, LDF convener E P Jayarajan asked why the BJP was giving protection and patronage to the accused in a case that they themselves have equated with an act of treason. He also questioned the UDF for its affinity towards the accused.

Jayarajan said the people have clear answers to such questions and they have demonstrated it before as well, in an indirect reference to the thumping victory of the LDF in the assembly elections. He said the allegations surrounding gold smuggling, reverse hawala and the distribution of dates during Eid had come to an end after the people rejected them in successive elections.

“As the investigation into the gold smuggling case was progressing, many allegations were raised, including an alleged phone call by a high-profile person in the chief minister’s office to customs officials. But the customs chargesheet had no reference about any such phone call,” Jayarajan said.

The LDF convener also criticised the gold smuggling case accused, Swapna Suresh, for divulging before the media the details of her statement recorded under Section 164 of CrPC. He said more false stories were being churned out and the same old drama was being enacted. The Congress and the BJP have pounced over these stories and are engaged in fomenting trouble, he said.

“The Congress, which did not stage any protest when its leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, were sent notices by ED, has joined hands with the BJP to attack the state government,” Jayarajan alleged. Attempts are being made to create a smokescreen despite it being very clear that the gold smuggling accused are being sheltered by a Sangh Parivar-related NGO, he added.