Guv gives nod for remission of 33 convicts; hooch kingpin Manichan’s release likely to be delayed

Manichan, the kingpin of the Kaluvathukkal hooch tragedy that rocked the state in 2000, can finally heave a sigh of relief after being in jail for 22 long years.

Published: 14th June 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Manichan, the kingpin of the Kaluvathukkal hooch tragedy that rocked the state in 2000, can finally heave a sigh of relief after being in jail for 22 long years. After weeks of scrutiny, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has finally signed the file for remission of sentence of 33 convicts including Manichan, alias Chandran. However, his release could be delayed as he has to pay a fine of Rs 22 lakh.

Of the 33 convicts to be released, 14 are political prisoners. Sixty-five-year-old Manichan is currently lodged in Nettukalthery open prison. During his jail term here, Manichan was termed a model farmer. According to officials, there was no inappropriate conduct on his part either in the jail or while on parole.  
Now, Manichan will have to pay the fine amount with interest. The final amount will be calculated after deducting his wages earned while working in the prison for the last 22 years. As a farmer, he was earning Rs 230 per day. The remission applies only to his jail sentence,  as per the decision. The fine amount should be paid if he has to be released from prison, sources said.

The government had decided to release 33 convicts as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the 75th anniversary of Independence. The file had been pending before the governor for sometime. On Monday, Khan issued his nod for the cabinet decision. As per the decision, those released from prison should not be involved in any case for four years, failing which the government can revoke the decision.

The Kalluvathukal hooch tragedy on October 21, 2000 had killed 31 people. Following this, Manichan was sentenced to life imprisonment under the Abkari Act. Two of his brothers were released from prison last year. Recently Manichan’s wife Usha had approached the Supreme Court seeking his release. Considering the petition, the apex court directed the state government to take a decision without delay.

