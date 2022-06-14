Kerala: Major Muslim groups to stay away from Raj Bhavan march

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Major Muslim organisations in Kerala have distanced themselves from the Raj Bhavan march being organised by the Muslim Coordination Committee on Tuesday against the BJP leaders’ disparaging remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The Muslim League, Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, Dakshina Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, Wisdom Islamic Organisation, Jama’at-e-Islami and Kerala Muslim Jama’at issued separate statements on Monday saying that they have nothing to do with the march.

League general secretary in-charge P M A Salam said it is noticed that his party’s name is also seen in the propaganda for the march. “Certain people are unleashing a fake propaganda,” he said, adding cautioning people against falling prey to such campaigns.

Samastha said its name also being used for the publicity for the march. “Samastha does not have any connection with the march that doesn’t have its sanction,” the organisation said in a statement. The statement added that Samastha had organised a protest against blasphemous remarks on the Prophet and demanded legal action against the guilty.

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani said the name of his organisation also figures along with the outfits taking out the march. “We have asked not to write our name and cautioned against attempts to divert the protest,” he said.