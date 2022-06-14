STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to visit Kerala on June 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on June 21 to inaugurate various development projects to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on June 21 to inaugurate various development projects to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government. BJP state president K Surendran made the announcement at the party’s state committee meeting in Pathanamthitta on Monday.

According to sources, most of the projects to be inaugurated by Modi in Thiruvananthapuram relate to highway development and those relating to renovation of various key railway stations. However, the final progamme schedule is yet to be finalised, said a source.

The BJP’s state committee meeting was the first one to be held after the party’s poor show in the Thrikkakara byelection. The core group meeting that was held after the state committee meet discussed the electoral outcome in detail. The party decided to step up its agitation against the government especially in the wake of charges by gold smuggling case accused.

