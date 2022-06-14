Swapna moves HC seeking to quash FIR on charges of provocation to cause riot, criminal conspiracy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh on Monday approached Kerala High Court seeking to quash the new case registered against her on charges of provocation with an intention to cause riot, and criminal conspiracy.

“Several persons in the higher levels of the administration, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife Kamala and daughter Veena, K T Jaleel, MLA, P Sreeramakrishnan, former Speaker, Nalini Netto and M Sivasankar, both IAS officers, are involved in several anti-social and anti-national activities involving the Consulate.

“The petitioner was cleverly used by these persons in collusion with the Consul General, UAE Consulate, using its diplomatic protection,” stated Swapna. She added that when she was in judicial custody in the gold smuggling case, she was harassed and put under immense pressure to make sure that she didn’t disclose anything about the involvement of these persons. She submitted that though a similar statement regarding the involvement was revealed to the Customs, it has been suppressed by the agency.

She contended that the revelations made by her regarding the contents of the secret statement to court, in public, was not an illegal act. Once the affidavit becomes part of the record of the court, it is a public document and therefore, there is absolutely no secrecy in the contents of the affidavit. Therefore, the petitioner had not done any illegal acts and therefore Section 153 could not be invoked at all. It is a clear case of an attempt to intimidate, harass and coerce her to withdraw the statement she had given before the magistrate court.