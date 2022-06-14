STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Swapna moves HC seeking to quash FIR on charges of provocation to cause riot, criminal conspiracy

Though a statement regarding involvement of higher-ups in smuggling was given to customs, it was suppressed by agency, says plea

Published: 14th June 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh on Monday approached Kerala High Court seeking to quash the new case registered against her on charges of provocation with an intention to cause riot, and criminal conspiracy.

“Several persons in the higher levels of the administration, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife Kamala and daughter Veena, K T Jaleel, MLA, P Sreeramakrishnan, former Speaker, Nalini Netto and M Sivasankar, both IAS officers, are involved in several anti-social and anti-national activities involving the Consulate.

“The petitioner was cleverly used by these persons in collusion with the Consul General, UAE Consulate, using its diplomatic protection,” stated Swapna. She added that when she was in judicial custody in the gold smuggling case, she was harassed and put under immense pressure to make sure that she didn’t disclose anything about the involvement of these persons. She submitted that though a similar statement regarding the involvement was revealed to the Customs, it has been suppressed by the agency.

She contended that the revelations made by her regarding the contents of the secret statement to court, in public, was not an illegal act. Once the affidavit becomes part of the record of the court, it is a public document and therefore, there is absolutely no secrecy in the contents of the affidavit. Therefore, the petitioner had not done any illegal acts and therefore Section 153 could not be invoked at all. It is a clear case of an attempt to intimidate, harass and coerce her to withdraw the statement she had given before the magistrate court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh Gold smuggling case
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp