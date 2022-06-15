Kerala gold smuggling case: Bomb hurled at Congress office in Kozhikode's Kuttiady

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The CPM-Congress slugfest over the gold smuggling case and the Opposition party's protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is continuing unabated.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, an unidentified group allegedly hurled a steel bomb at the Congress office near Kuttiady in Kozhikode district.

The attack took place at 1.30 AM at the Congress office in Ambalathukulangara. The windows of the office were smashed in the attack. Police have started the investigation and strengthened the surveillance in the area.

Provoking slogans by CPM

Later on the day, CPM workers staged a rally in Thikkodi with threatening slogans against the Youth Congress (YC) and warned that their fate will be same as YC workers Kripesh, Sharath Lal and Shuhaib who were killed in the political violence in the past. The CPM workers also shouted that they would come home and hack the Congress workers if they continue targeting their party.

The Perambra police are camping at Nochad area in the wake of the repeated conflicts between the CPM and Congress--IUML workers. On Tuesday, three party workers had a clash and three cops suffered injuries. The police had tightened the security as both the parties have planned for several demonstrations and show of strength today also.