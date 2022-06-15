STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala SSLC exam 2021 results: State records 99.26 pass percentage, Kannur on top

A total of 44,363 students secured  A+ in all subjects this year compared to 1,25,509 students last year.

Published: 15th June 2022 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala-SSLC-Exam-2021-results

Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran on June 15, 2022, distributing sweets to the students at Sree Chithra Home who excelled in the SSLC (Class 10) exam. (Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala witnessed a success rate of 99.26 per cent was recorded in the SSLC (Class X) Examination, 2022, the results of which were announced here on June 15. Last year, the state recorded a success rate of 99.47 per cent in the exam, an all-time high. 

Of the 4,26,469 students who appeared for the exam, 4,23,303 are now eligible for higher studies, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said while announcing the results. He assured that sufficient number of Plus 2 seats will be made available.
However, the number of A+ holders in all subjects came down by one-third of the previous year's figure. A total of 44,363 students had secured A+ in all subjects this year compared to 1,25,509 students last year. 
Sivankutty said the high number of A+ holders last year was due to the fact that additional questions were asked from the focus area portions of the exam syllabus, and candidates were also given double the usual number of questions in their papers. This arrangement was made in the SSLC exam of 2021 owing to the disruption of regular classes, almost during the entire 2020-21 academic year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ | 18 Covid orphans clear SSLC exams in Karnataka with flying colours

Among the revenue districts, Kannur district had the highest success rate of 98.67 per cent, with Wayanad securing the least pass percentage of 98.07. Malappuram district had the highest number of A+ holders in all subjects at 3,024.

The Save A Year (SAY) exam for students who could not qualify for higher studies, will be held in July, Minister Sivankutty added, while saying that the Higher Secondary admission process will begin next week.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala SSLC exams SSLC results
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp