Kerala SSLC exam 2021 results: State records 99.26 pass percentage, Kannur on top

Of the 4,26,469 students who appeared for the exam, 4,23,303 are now eligible for higher studies, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said while announcing the results. He assured that sufficient number of Plus 2 seats will be made available.

However, the number of A+ holders in all subjects came down by one-third of the previous year's figure. A total of 44,363 students had secured A+ in all subjects this year compared to 1,25,509 students last year.

Sivankutty said the high number of A+ holders last year was due to the fact that additional questions were asked from the focus area portions of the exam syllabus, and candidates were also given double the usual number of questions in their papers. This arrangement was made in the SSLC exam of 2021 owing to the disruption of regular classes, almost during the entire 2020-21 academic year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the revenue districts, Kannur district had the highest success rate of 98.67 per cent, with Wayanad securing the least pass percentage of 98.07. Malappuram district had the highest number of A+ holders in all subjects at 3,024.

The Save A Year (SAY) exam for students who could not qualify for higher studies, will be held in July, Minister Sivankutty added, while saying that the Higher Secondary admission process will begin next week.