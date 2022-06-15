STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala

‘Metro phase II on track’

The 11.20-km phase II of the Kochi Metro from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark, Kakkanad, is on track, its managing director Loknath Behera has said.

Published: 15th June 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

kochi metro

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The 11.20-km phase II of the Kochi Metro from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark, Kakkanad, is on track, its managing director Loknath Behera has said. Ahead of the Kochi Metro’s fifth anniversary on Friday, Behera told TNIE that all the clarifications sought by the Centre have been given.

“Now it’s understood that things are moving forward and hopefully, we can go directly to tender proceedings and begin work this year itself. The plan is to complete the work in 24 months using modern technology and bring down the labour cost,” he said, in a wide-ranging interview. As for the third phase, the Kochi Metro’s board of directors’ approval will be sought, he said, adding that the Kochi Metro Rail Limited is looking forward to developing phase 4, and 5  too. 

