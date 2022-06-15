Pinarayi behaving like autocrat, will be forced to retaliate, says Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: The Congress has alleged that there is a planned attempt on the part of the CPM to physically attack UDF leaders and said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is behaving like an “autocrat” after the police have charged Youth Congress leaders with murder attempt for shouting “protest, protest” on the flight.“Within 24 hours of attacking the KPCC office, CPM goons barged into the Cantonment House. This can’t be treated as an isolated incident,” Congress state president K Sudhakaran. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, he alleged that there was a serious lapse on the part of the police in providing security to party offices and Cantonment House.

“If the police can’t control CPM and DYFI criminals, do remember that there is not much distance between Cliff House and Cantonment House,” said Sudhakaran.Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said CM Pinarayi is trying to prove that he’s a bigger autocrat than (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and Yogi (UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath).“On what basis the Youth Congress workers were charged with murder attempt when they just shouted slogans?” he asked reporters in Kochi.

“And, no case was registered against E P Jayarajan, who kicked our workers,” he said. “Jayarajan was uttering blatant lies when he said the Youth Congress workers were in a drunken state,” said Satheesan. Later in the day, Satheesan visited Idukki district Congress committee president C P Mathew who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thodupuzha following an attack on him by DYFI workers on Monday.

“Pinarayi Vijayan is the first Kerala CM to send criminals to the Opposition leader’s official house,” he said in Thodupuzha.“Though the three DYFI goons who barged into my house were held by my gunman and the security officials, and handed over to the police, they were given bail and released from the station on the direction given by the CM’s office,” Satheesan said.

Former CM Oommen Chandy alleged that Kerala has turned to an anarchic state.“CPM and police are jointly destroying the law and order situation in the state. Don’t think that by drenching people in blood, rulers can escape from controversies,” he said. In Kozhikode, MP K Muraleedharan said, “The Congress will retaliate if we are attacked again. There is no point in preaching Gandhism to those who assault us. Lodging complaints with the police is futile because they will not take any action. We will go to any extent to protect our party workers,” Muraleedharan further said.