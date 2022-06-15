Relation with Swapna only official, knew her as UAE mission staffer: Pinarayi's office

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, raised allegations linking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the case, the Chief Minister's Office rebutted the allegations.

The CMO released a video of Pinarayi's old press briefings explaining his acquaintance with the controversial woman. The Chief Minister had said that he knew Swapna, who was then working as the secretary to the Consulate General of United Arab Emirates in the state, in her official capacity.

"There was nothing unusual about meeting the Consulate General and his secretary, who had visited my office several times," the Chief Minister said in the press briefing in 2020. He also said that he might have asked Swapna to contact M Sivasankar, who was his secretary, for official matters.

Swapna alleged that she had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in her personal capacity at his official residence ‘Cliff House’.