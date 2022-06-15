Swapna sees plot behind new case against her

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh, accused in the 2020 gold smuggling case, has alleged that the new case registered against her in Palakkad is part of a conspiracy against her. She was speaking to reporters here on Tuesday. According to Swapna, the case was registered in Palakkad based on a complaint filed by a CPM leader. “In the complaint, it is stated that there are contradictions in 164 CrPC statement given in the Economic Offences Court and a similar statement given in the PMLA Court recently.

How can the CPM leader say that there are contradictions when the statement is in the safe custody of the court. So the CPM leader, CPM or Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan might have accessed the statement using their influence. Similarly, how can the CPM leader say that I have edited the recorded conversation with Shaj Kiran. This clearly shows that chief minister sent Shaj to my office to put pressure on me to withdraw my statement,” she said.

She also had a message for the chief minister. “When I was in jail, chief minister said that he doesn’t know me. I have held meetings with chief minister, his wife, daughter and his son at Cliff House on several matters and took action. If chief minister has forgotten those incidents, I will remind him and his family when the time comes,” she said.

SHAJ KIRAN NOT ARRAIGNED ACCUSED, POLICE TELL HC

Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday closed the anticipatory bail petition filed by Shaj Kiran and Ibrai K who allegedly acted as interlocutors and asked Swapna to withdraw her statement against the chief minister, his family, ML K T Jaleel, and others. The court made it clear that they shall be issued notice for appearance under Section 41A of the CrPC before arresting them. The court took the decision after recording the submission made by the prosecution that Shaj and Ibrai had not been arraigned accused in the case registered at Cantonment police station following complaint by Jaleel alleging conspiracy.

Probe team to record Saritha’s statement

T’Puram: The special team probing the complaint of K T Jaleel has moved a request before the court to record the confession statement of Saritha S Nair under CrPC 164. The request was filed by Investigating Officer, Crime Branch SP S Madhusoodanan. The statements will be recorded on June 23. Saritha had reportedly told the police that Swapna conspired with P C George to raise false allegations against the Chief Minister in gold smuggling case.

LDF for political resistance

T’Puram: Taking a cue from the chief minister who called for political resistance against opposition attempts to target the state government, the Left front has decided to roll out elaborate campaigns to counter the political attack over new revelations in the gold smuggling case. The LDF meet also discussed the protest against the chief minister inside the aircraft on Monday, and called for political campaign rallying the masses.

Case against Swapna: HC directive to produce FIS

Kochi: The High Court directed the police to provide a copy of the first information statement (FIS) as well as the complaint filed in connection with the case registered against Swapna Suresh on charges of provocation with an intention to cause riot and criminal conspiracy. The court also sought the prosecution’s view on the petition. Justice Ziyad Rahman A A issued the order on a petition filed by Swapna seeking to quash the FIR. When the case came up for hearing, counsel for Swapna Suresh submitted that the police are harassing her following the registration of the new crime based on a complaint filed by K T Jaleel.