Agnipath: Navy set to recruit 3,000 youths

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Navy will recruit 3,000 youths under the Agnipath Scheme and the recruitment rallies will start within three months, Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi has said.

The Navy will start inducting Agniveers into service by January 2023 and selected candidates will receive 16 weeks of basic training in Navy’s training establishment INS Chilka located in Odisha. They will have white uniform with a separate insignia to differentiate from regular personnel.

The candidates will get a starting salary of Rs 30,000 in the first year, which will be enhanced to Rs 33,000 in the second year and Rs 36,000 in the third year. In the fourth year they will get a pay of Rs 40,000 and after successful completion of the training, 25% of the candidates will be inducted into service as regular sailors. Besides they will get Rs 11.71 lakh under Seva Nidhi package.