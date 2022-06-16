STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Agnipath: Navy set to recruit 3,000 youths

They will have white uniform with a separate insignia to differentiate from regular personnel.

Published: 16th June 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Indian navy, Indian Coast

Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Navy will recruit 3,000 youths under the Agnipath Scheme and the recruitment rallies will start within three months, Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi has said.

The Navy will start inducting Agniveers into service by January 2023 and selected candidates will receive 16 weeks of basic training in Navy’s training establishment INS Chilka located in Odisha. They will have white uniform with a separate insignia to differentiate from regular personnel.

The candidates will get a starting salary of Rs 30,000 in the first year, which will be enhanced to Rs 33,000 in the second year and Rs 36,000 in the third year. In the fourth year they will get a pay of Rs 40,000 and after successful completion of the training, 25% of the candidates will be inducted into service as regular sailors. Besides they will get Rs 11.71 lakh under Seva Nidhi package.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi Agnipath Scheme Southern Naval Command
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp