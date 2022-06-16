STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anoop P Ambika new CEO of Kerala Start-up Mission

Anoop has been appointed for a period of three years. He is also the co-founder of several start-ups.

Published: 16th June 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Anoop P Ambika

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The state government has appointed Anoop P Ambika, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Technopark-based  Genpro Research, as the new CEO of Kerala Start-Up Mission (KSUM). The decision was taken by the state cabinet on Wednesday. Anoop has been appointed for a period of three years. He is also the co-founder of several start-ups.

Earlier, Kerala IT Parks CEO John  M Thomas was holding additional charge as the CEO of KSUM.A graduate in Computer Science and Engineering from TKM College of Engineering, University of Kerala, Anoop worked with multi-nationals like GE, NEC, Lucent and Nortel in various managerial capacities before starting Kreara. 

