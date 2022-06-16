STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chief minister’s office rebuts Swapna’s allegations

The CMO on Wednesday released a two-year-old video of Pinarayi’s press briefings explaining his acquaintance with the controversial woman.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A day after Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, raised allegations linking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the case, the Chief Minister’s Office rebutted the allegations.

The CMO on Wednesday released a two-year-old video of Pinarayi’s press briefings explaining his acquaintance with the controversial woman. The chief minister had said that he knew Swapna, who was then working as the secretary to the Consul General of United Arab Emirates in the state, in her official capacity. He also said that she had visited his official residence several times, mostly for inviting him for some functions at the Consulate. 

“There was nothing unusual about meeting the Consul General and his secretary, who had visited my office several times,” he had said in the press briefing in 2020. He also said that he might have asked Swapna to contact M Sivasankar, who was his secretary, for official matters.

COURT REJECTS BAIL PLEAS OF YOUTH CONG WORKERS
 The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has rejected the bail pleas of two Youth Congress workers, who were arrested for protesting against CM Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight. The bail pleas of Farzeen Majeed and Naveen Kumar were rejected on the grounds that the court does not have the jurisdiction to consider them as some of the offences that the duo have been accused of committing go beyond the ambit of the court.

