CM, family tried to strike investment deal with Sharjah ruler, Swapna says in affidavit

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The affidavit submitted in a court here by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh contains damning allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family, indicating that his wife Kamala and daughter Veena were involved directly in negotiations with the Sharjah ruler in September 2017. Swapna’s affidavit submitted in the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases and accessed by TNIE, said the CM requested the UAE consul-general to have a one-on-one meeting with the Sharjah ruler during his visit to Kerala. “The CM offered the opportunity to the Ruler (Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi) to make investments in Kerala, and, in turn, Kamala and Veena requested the ruler to make arrangements for Veena to invest in and develop the IT hub in Sharjah,” the affidavit said. The entire event played out when the ruler visited Cliff House on September 26, 2017.

In the affidavit, Swapna stated, “Prior to the visit, myself and the consul-general were invited by (M) Sivasankar to Cliff House so as to discuss the Sharjah ruler’s visit. In that meeting, the CM, Sivasankar, CM’s wife and daughter and Nalini Netto IAS were present.

Thereafter, Sivasankar again requested me to meet the CM and his family at Cliff House for another meeting. In that meeting also, the CM, his family and Nalini Netto along with Sivasankar were present. Then, Kamala and Veena requested me to make sure the consul-general’s assistance to get the princess and the Sharjah ruler in their control and (let them) take control of the IT hub in Sharjah.

Madam Kamala told me that she was ready to give huge quantities of gold jewellery and diamonds as a reward to His Highness and his wife in return for this help. But I told her that they would not accept such presents because they are the king and queen of Sharjah.”Swapna said she had taken Kamala and Nalini Netto along with her to receive the ruler. “Immediately on reaching the hotel room, Kamala tried to discuss the business proposal with the ruler’s wife. The latter got annoyed.”

‘Biriyani vessels taken to CM’s house regularly’

“The ruler’s wife ended the meeting and told me to take Kamala and Nalini Netto out of the room,” said Swapna. Swapna further stated that the consul-general asked her to coordinate the business proposal made by the CM and Kamala for Veena in Sharjah. “In connection with the proposal, Sheikh Fahim, son-in-law of the ruler, who is also the Minister for IT in Sharjah, was invited by Sivasankar on behalf of the CM, Kamala and Veena and they held meetings with him for taking forward the business proposal. But Sheikh Fahim could not do much in the matter because of the princess’ objection,” she stated.

She added that after the CM and the consul-general became close in 2016 and ‘X’ category security was awarded to the latter. “Vessels claiming to be filled with biriyani with unusual weight carried by a minimum of four persons were regularly taken to Cliff House from the consul-general’s house which I had facilitated. Two-third of these vessels were filled with some unknown objects by the consul-general himself after taking these vessels to his personal room, which will be topped up by biriyani before sending the same to Cliff House. The biriyani vessel’s size was approximately 2x2 feet and was always transported in the UAE Consulate’s vehicles. Sivasankar was coordinating the transporting of biriyani vessels from the consul-general’s office,” Swapna stated.

The communication between Sivasankar and her regarding the transportation was through WhatsApp messages and these were recovered by NIA. “Though I have revealed all these facts to the investigating officers of all agencies, nobody has conducted any investigation,” Swapna submitted.