STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Crime branch questions Shaj Kiran, Ibrai

On Wednesday. Both appeared before the investigation team at Police Club in Kochi by afternoon. The interrogation continued till late in the evening.

Published: 16th June 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Shaj Kiran and his business partner Ibrai K appear at Police Club in Kochi as part of the interrogation | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former journalist Shaj Kiran and business partner Ibrai K were questioned by the crime branch team probing the case against Swapna Suresh and ex-MLA P C George for conspiring to defame Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday. Both appeared before the investigation team at Police Club in Kochi by afternoon. The interrogation continued till late in the evening.

Shaj later told reporters that he doubts a conspiracy behind the incident. “I said everything I know about the incident. I suspect I was trapped. There is a conspiracy behind it. I gave a detailed statement,” Shaj said. Shaj and Ibrai were close to gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. However, in the anticipatory bail petition filed in Kerala High Court last week, Swapna alleged that Shaj and Ibrai compelled her to withdraw the CrPC 164 statement in which she mentioned about the chief minister and his family. Later, Swapna released an audio clip containing her conversations with Shaj and Ibrai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh Shaj Kiran Ibrai K
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp