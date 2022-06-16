STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm supervisor found murdered in Idukki's Marayoor

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 60-year-old farm supervisor was beaten and stabbed to death in Pallanadu in the Marayoor panchayat of Idukki district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Benny Mathew, a resident of Anachal near Munnar. The police have taken into custody Yadhu Krishanan (26), of Pious Nagar, Kanthalloor in connection with the case.

As per police sources, the incident took place on Wednesday at 10.30 pm at a farmhouse located in Pallanadu, where Benny was staying.

Benny was also a social worker engaged in helping disabled persons and the accused is said to be a mentally challenged person. Both knew each other as Benny had been helping him and two others with disabilities in his family, for treatment and other purposes.

On Wednesday night, Benny and Yadhu arrived at the farmhouse in Pallanadu. As per the statement given by Yadhu to the police, the duo entered into a verbal fight at the house, which finally led to the accused beating him and stabbing him to death.

An investigation is progressing under the leadership of Marayur police. Meanwhile, Benny’s body will be taken for post-mortem later on Thursday.

