Kerala SSLC: Sharp fall in full A+, Minister promises enough Plus-II seats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A success rate of 99.26% was recorded in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination, 2022, the results of which were announced here on Wednesday. The success rate this year was marginally lower than the previous year’s all-time high pass percentage of 99.4.

Of the 4,26,469 students appeared for the exam, 4,23,303 became eligible for higher studies, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said while announcing the results. He promised that sufficient number of Plus Two seats would be made available to all students who have qualified for higher studies.

The number of A+ holders in all subjects came down to one-third of the previous year’s figure. A total of 44,363 students secured A+ in all subjects this year compared to 1,25,509 students last year.

Sivankutty hinted that an abnormal rise in the number of A+ holders last year was due to a lenient assessment mechanism adopted due to the prolonged disruption of offline classes owing to the pandemic. Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K said the candidates of the previous year’s exam also had the option of choosing from double the number of questions usually asked in the examination, leading to more number of high scorers.

Among the revenue districts, Kannur has the highest success rate of 98.67% and Wayanad the least pass percentage of 98.07. Malappuram district has the highest number of A+ holders in all subjects at 3,024. While Pala emerged as the educational district with the highest pass percentage (99.94), the lowest success rate (97.98%) was recorded in Attingal educational district.

A total of 2,134 schools in the state registered 100% pass. Nine schools each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep recorded success rates of 98.25% and 89% respectively. The applications for revaluation, scrutiny and photocopies of answer scripts can be submitted from June 16 to 21.The Save A Year (SAY) exam for students who could not qualify for higher studies will be held in July, Sivankutty said. He added that the higher secondary admission process will begin next week.

THSLC, AHSLC exams

While a pass percentage of 99.49 was recorded in the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) exam, 100% success rate was recorded in the SSLC (Hearing Impaired) exam. While all students who attempted the THSLC (Hearing Impaired) exam passed, the Art High School Leaving Certificate (AHSLC) registered a pass percentage of 91.04