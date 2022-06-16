STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Salary not so special for these ‘specialist’ teachers

Around 2,000 specialist teachers with various schools in the state now find themselves in a tight spot financially.

Published: 16th June 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Specialist Teachers Association  take out a protest march to highlight their issues

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 2,000 specialist teachers with various schools in the state now find themselves in a tight spot financially. The arts (music and drawing), sports and work experience teachers were appointed under Sarva Shiksha Kerala from 2016 on a contract basis. They were appointed to the posts on a salary of Rs 26,200. But since 2018, the salary had been reduced to Rs 14,000.

“That was till two months ago. The April salary gave us a rude shock! Our salary has been reduced to Rs 9,040,” said Ratheesh Duth, the Ernakulam district secretary of the Specialist Teachers’ Association (STA). This is happening at a time when a single specialist teacher is given the responsibility of around five schools, in violation of the Union education ministry guidelines for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, he pointed out.

According to Das P, a specialist teacher and the president-in-charge of STA, the state government is engaging in double stawndards.“When it comes to the question of who appointed the specialist teachers, the state government claims that it is the authority. However, when the question of salary is raised, they reverse the narrative and put the entire responsibility on the central government,” Das said. Ratheesh said, to meet the salary requirements, the central government puts in a share of 60% while the state has to give 40%.  “Now, though the Centre is still contributing its share, the state has stopped giving its share,” he said.

While these teachers were to function on a part-time basis, currently they are doing full-time jobs, Das added. Ratheesh said the education ministry sends in its share of the salary fund for all 12 months every year.“These teachers received engagements for the whole year only in 2017, 2021 and 2022. In the other years, they were employed for only seven or eight months. But even for those years, the education ministry had sent in its contribution. The state government is mum on what happened to the remaining amount,” he said.

The developments have left the specialist teachers in no man’s land.“We are neither being treated as contract staff nor daily wage earners. For a government that proclaims loudly about the need to protect general education, its deeds speak a different language,” said Das. The specialist teachers had approached the High Court seeking recourse and a salary scale similar to of Upper Primary teachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp