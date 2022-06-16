STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Worth weight! Kuttanad duck gets meatier version

While the normal Kuttanad duck weighs 1kg after eight weeks, the new breed, named Chaithra, developed in both the farm and field levels weighs 1.5kg.

The meatier version of the Kuttanad duck named Chaithra developed by the College of Avian Sciences and Management in Thiruvazhamkunnu in Palakkad

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A heavier version of Kuttanad duck reared for its meat. That is exactly what the College of Avian Sciences and Management in Thiruvazhamkunnu has achieved. The scientists there call it an “improved version” of the famous duck variety.

The effort started off in 2012 when studies conducted by Dr Leo Joseph, a former director of the poultry science wing of the Veterinary University in Mannuthy found that the Kuttanad duck had the genetic capabilities to improve its weight. While the normal Kuttanad duck weighs 1kg after eight weeks, the new breed — named Chaithra — developed in both the farm and field levels weighs 1.5kg, said Dr Stella Cyriac, the principal investigator at the avian sciences institute.

“We have completed breeding and research on six generations to improve on its body weight,” she said.
The research is being funded by the department of biotechnology under the Union government.

“The research began when I was a doctoral student, in 2012. The biotechnology department has asked us to continue our research in this field, and we have been doing so both at the molecular and genetic levels of these ducks. If the weight could be further enhanced, it would be of great help to the farmers,” said Dr Stella, who is also an assistant professor at the institute that comes under the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

She said the farmers can breed the Chaithra variety of ducks themselves as research has been conducted both at the farm and field levels. “Moreover, it is congenial to the climate of Kerala and is resistant to diseases,” she said. Currently, the breeder stocks of these ducks are available only at the institute’s farm in Thiruvazhamkunnu. However, by October or November, the hatcheries will be developed and the birds will be made available to the farmers in Kerala at `30 for a one-day-old duckling.

