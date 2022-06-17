STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 arrested for sexually abusing 14-yr-old boy in Malappuram

The incident came to light when the relatives of the child complained to the Childline about the abuse.

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In a shocking sexual abuse case from Malappuram, a 14-year-old boy has been subjected to unnatural sex by 13 people including an Ustad (Islamic scholar) in Kadampuzha. The Kadampuzha police have so far arrested 11 people in connection with the case.

Four of the 13 accused in the case are Musthafa, Ayyoob Kuzhippuram, Shafeeq, and Shaji. Musthafa, the main accused in the case, sexually abused the boy first. He shared his experience with his friends and later those people also abused the boy. Kadampuzha Circle Inspector Pradeep K O told TNIE that the remaining two accused in the case have been absconding since the cases were registered. “One of the accused escaped to West Asia. A lookout notice will be issued for him,” Pradeep said.

The incident came to light when the relatives of the child complained to the Childline about the abuse. Malappuram Childline coordinator Anwar Karakadan said the child hails from a vulnerable family.“The boy was living with his mother and other relatives as his father had abandoned him. Some neighbours of the family received information about the sexual abuse even before the family members. The neighbours informed the matter to the family members,” Anwar said.Anwar said the number of cases in which minor boys are falling into the traps of criminals has risen in the district.  He said a vulnerability mapping should be conducted to identify and protect the children in vulnerable families from sexual abuse.

