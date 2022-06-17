STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

School teacher arrested in Pocso case in Malappuram

Manjeri Pocso Court remanded a 44-year-old teacher with Malappuram MSP Higher Secondary School based on the statement of a Class 9 student on sexual abuse.

Published: 17th June 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Manjeri Pocso Court remanded a 44-year-old teacher with Malappuram MSP Higher Secondary School based on the statement of a Class 9 student on sexual abuse. The accused is M M Narayanan, a native of Pulpatta. Narayanan has been working as a Sanskrit teacher at the school for the past 10 years. The girl complained to the school authorities earlier this week that she was sexually abused by the teacher when she was studying in Class VI. The school authorities reported the complaint at the Malappuram Vanitha Police station. Police later recorded her statement in the presence of a higher school official and arrested Narayanan on Tuesday. The teacher was brought before the POCSO court on Wednesday.

The lawyer of the accused moved a bail plea. According to sources, the bail application stated that the intervention of the teacher in settling a fight between the survivor and another student in the school had prompted the survivor to come up against Narayanan. However, the special public prosecutor Aisha P Jamal objected to the claims of the defense lawyer to get the bail. She said since accused is the teacher of the survivor, he might influence her or people related to her.

Taking the argument seriously, the court remanded the accused. “If he gets bail immediately, it would send a wrong message to society that Pocso Act doesn’t pose a threat to the offenders. Also, children will be reluctant to come out with such complaints. So, I strongly objected to the bail plea,” Aisha P Jamal said. With this latest one, Malappuram recorded two major Pocso cases this year in which school teachers are involved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp