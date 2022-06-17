STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special police team takes over second case against Swapna

Published: 17th June 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special police team probing the complaint of K T Jaleel, MLA, will also investigate the case that was registered by Palakkad Kasaba police against Swapna Suresh. The Palakkad police had registered a case against Swapna on the basis of a complaint filed by CPM leader C P Pramod. The complainant alleged that Swapna had forged documents and raised phoney allegations against CM Pinarayi Vijayan with an intention of causing riots in the state. The complainant had also alleged that the statements made by Swapna caused violent protests and demanded a detailed investigation into the matter. Pramod was the LDF candidate in Palakkad in the last assembly election.

The order handing over the case to the special team has been issued and the investigation will soon be taken over by the 12-member team. The decision on who will be the investigation officer of the case is yet to be taken, sources said. Jaleel had earlier filed a similar complaint at Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police station alleging that Swapna and Janapaksham leader P C George had conspired to drag the CM and his family into the gold smuggling case. This was done with an intention of engineering riots in the state, he had alleged. It was on the basis of this complaint that the police formed a special team to probe the allegations.

Meanwhile, the special team is yet to finalise the date for questioning Swapna and  George. They had earlier moved the magistrate court seeking permission to record the confession of controversial entrepreneur Saritha S Nair under CrPC 164. Following the plea, the magistrate court had allowed Saritha to record her statement on Thursday.Saritha too had earlier alleged that Swapna had conspired with George to raise fake allegations against the CM and his family in connection with the gold smuggling case.

