Vijay Babu case: 2018 petition alleging assault to be used to counter bail plea

A senior officer told TNIE that the police have collected all evidence necessary to counter the bail plea despite Vijay Babu contending that the sexual affair with the survivor was consensual.

Published: 17th June 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay Babu | Express

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have decided to cite a petition filed by Vijay Babu’s wife in 2018, alleging physical assault under the influence of drugs and alcohol, to oppose the actor-producer’s anticipatory bail plea in the rape and sexual assault case registered against him.

A senior officer told TNIE that the police have collected all evidence necessary to counter the bail plea despite Vijay Babu contending that the sexual affair with the survivor was consensual.“Though he and his wife settled the matter, we have decided to use her petition as a major point to convince the court against him,” the officer said.

His wife had filed the petition on May 18 in 2018 before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Ernakulam (Economic Offences), under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She had sought a restraining order against him to prevent him from assaulting her physically.

The petition filed by Vijay Babu’s wife, a copy of which is in the possession of TNIE, had alleged: “Once the respondent (Vijay Babu) is high on liquor and drugs, he loses his cognitive faculties and he finds a sadistic pleasure in assaulting her.” She pointed out that though she had decided to lodge a complaint with the police on many occasions, his family members persuaded her to desist from making such a move. Referring to the incident involving his partner, Vijay Babu’s wife had alleged in the petition that he was infamous for assaulting and outraging the modesty of an actress.

“However, being a producer of motion pictures, the respondent did not have any qualms in stifling the prosecution by payment of monetary consideration to the survivor. Thus the respondent fell into a delusion that he could escape from the consequences of any criminal act with money power,” the petition said.

Comments

