Will take action soon, says civil aviation Minister on Indigo flight incident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said his ministry would look into the incident on board the flight and would soon take action. He was replying to Congress MP Hibi Eden MP’s tweet in which he asked why the Indigo Airlines, DGCA and Jyotiraditya Scindia are not registering an FIR against E P Jayarajan when a video clipping clearly shows the LDF convener pushing two passengers.

Hibi’s tweet also had the controversial video of Jayarajan pushing two YC supporters inside the aircraft after the flight landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. By then, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had alighted from the aircraft. Hibi asked in his tweet whether there is selective justice in the country. This saw Jyotiraditya Scindia replying to his tweet.

“We’re looking into this and will take action soon”, tweeted the Union civil aviation minister. Indigo also tweeted to Hibi’s tweet on Thursday that they have referred the matter to the Internal Committee, an independent committee comprising a retired judge, a representative from another airline and a representative of the passenger/consumer association.