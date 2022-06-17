Winning hearts, the metro way

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As Kochi Metro rail celebrates its fifth anniversary on Friday, the public transport facility is slowly but steadily developing itself into the very lifeline of this bustling city. In addition to helping ease traffic woes, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is going all out to make the system a big part of Kochiites’ daily lives. Building on its strengths of safety, convenience and speed, the metro is being projected as an alternative to boost Kochi’s social life as well.

Sure, it has not been a smooth ride so far, and the repair at Pathadipalam — where a pillar developed a slant — has dented its reputation. Yet, amid the traffic and the din, when families are reluctant to step out for an evening in the city, Metro has to a large extent emerged as an alternative, convenient, time-saving and safe mode of public transport.

Top officials say the innovative concepts and ideas KMRL has proposed for the city are expected to increase ridership, as well as instill pride and ownership in Kochiites’ hearts, making them say ‘My Metro/Our Metro’. The aim is to improve ridership to 1 lakh per day on an average. With the introduction of concessions and travel cards, and the launch of a unique app to ease life from the start of the day, catering to even food requirements, Kochi Metro is set to win many hearts.

“Improving first mile to last mile connectivity is very important. Therefore, two strategies have been adopted here,” says KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera.First, the use of technology has served to improve connectivity by bringing buses, taxis and autorickshaws into the fold, he points out. “Secondly, concessions are being provided under different heads. Soon, we will be introducing concessions for homemakers during non-peak hours, making it convenient for them to shop during the day.”

Feeder buses, e-autos and hydrogen-powered buses will be introduced to improve connectivity. Currently, nine e-feeder buses are in operation from various stations.“Robust and useful technology is the need of the hour. We are seeking help from the civic society to bring in ideas to develop such a technology. Also, we are in touch with some techies across the country. Just giving concessions won’t help us achieve our goal,” Behera says. Though the 2km Petta-SN Junction extension is ready, commuters will not have to bear any additional cost. For `60, it will be possible to travel from Aluva to SN Junction.

“We are putting forth a lot of attractions for the public, by creating spaces to host competitions, games, art, and dance and music. Public places should have space for get-togethers, hosting cultural activities and so on. People should become attached to the Metro, and its stations. If that happens, they will travel on the system,” the Kochi Metro MD says. KMRL had introduced Metro Bikes but failed to impress many as cycling through the city traffic was inconvenient and risky.

“There were many reasons for the bicycles not kicking on. The condition of the roads, lack of an exclusive cycle bay and six months of rain make it uncomfortable for the riders, especially women. Therefore, most of them prefer the facility during summer,” says a Kochi Metro official.

The Kochi Metro is planning innovative projects — including Metro Lite and Metro Neo, which would ease city travel -- to change the lives of Kochiites in the future. With the second phase getting the Centre’s approval, the project is slated to be completed in 24 months. Also the third, fourth and fifth phases of development are in the pipeline. Once the entire stretch gets connected, and the city connectivity improves with e-buses, autos and taxis, commuting in Kochi is expected to become an awesome experience, says Behera.

“If given permission, we will be able to work simultaneously on cost-efficient projects that can also be finished quickly. No project affects the other,” he says. However, the slanting of the pillar at Pathadipalam has not only affected the metro financially but has reduced ridership as well. The rectification is almost complete and the trial run along the stretch is set to start in a few days, says an official.

“Non-ticketing revenues through advertisements will be increased. We are planning ways to improve advertisement revenue. It has only been five years now, and there is a long way ahead. Even those driving a car in the city should be made to prefer a metro ride, and that is possible if the connectivity in the city improves. We are committed to improving that aspect,” Behera says.

Race against time

June 2023: Phase 1B of the metro from SN Junction to Tripunithura expected to be completed

September 3, 2019: 5.65-km stretch from Maharaja’s College to Thykoodam opened

September 7, 2020: 1.33-km Thykoodam-Petta stretch opened. With this, the phase 1 of the Metro declared completed

July 2012: Phase 1 of Kochi Metro Rail project gets sanction. It envisages a route length of 25.26 km from Aluva to Petta with 22 stations. E Sreedharan appointed principal advisor to Kochi Metro Rail Ltd

June 2013: Construction work begins

October 3,2017: 5-km section from Palarivattom to Maharaja’s College opened

May 21, 2022: Trial run begins along the 1.8km Petta-SN Junction stretch. Service set to be launched soon

June 17, 2017: 13.4 km section from Aluva to Palarivattom opened

Future plans

To improve connectivity to tourist spots in the city, a loop line will be formed connecting Marine Drive, High Court, Subhash Park and MG Road

Launch of Metro Lite with coaches that can accommodate fewer people compared to the conventional metro, but which is cost-efficient

Metro Neo, a fast and affordable trolley bus service on an elevated platform

Phase II of metro to Kakkanad-Infopark to get approval soon

Ride @E5

As part of the fifth anniversary celebrations, people can travel to any destination on the metro spending

D5 on Friday. The aim is to make people from all walks of

life experience the

metro ride.