Actor Hareesh Peradi asked not to attend Kerala CM's event

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: CPM feeder organisation Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham's (PuKaSa) last-minute withdrawal of the invite extended to actor Hareesh Peradi, when he was en route to the function, has stirred up a controversy.

Peradi was snubbed apparently due to his recent criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the alleged ban on black attire and facemask.

He was invited to inaugurate the commemoration of theatre artist A Santhakumar, held at the Town Hall here on Thursday. The invitation was printed with Peradi’s picture. On Thursday morning, he received a call from the organisers that "it would be good if he did not attend the event under the current situation".