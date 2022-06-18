STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Frame migration, recruitment policy: Loka Kerala Sabha

Besides enacting a new emigration law, the Centre should evolve a comprehensive policy for migration and overseas recruitment, Loka Kerala Sabha has demanded.

Published: 18th June 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Session of Loka Kerala Sabha

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Besides enacting a new emigration law, the Centre should evolve a comprehensive policy for migration and overseas recruitment, Loka Kerala Sabha has demanded. The demand was made in the approach document tabled on the first day of the two-day conference attended by expatriates from 65 countries and 21 Indian states. 

Severely criticising the Centre for the lack of a policy on expatriates, the approach document said the Union government has carried out some ‘facing-saving exercises’ such as a new draft emigration bill and rollback of decisions that lead to exploitation of non-resident citizens. “However, such declarations do not ensure the actual welfare of expatriates,” it said. 

The approach document also pointed out that the country’s treaties with other nations to ensure the welfare of Indian workers overseas remains on paper. It highlighted the inadequacies of the administrative machinery and the lack of a separate department for expatriate affairs at the Centre. 

The Centre’s ‘neglect’ towards the rehabilitation of return emigrants also came in for criticism in the approach document. It said the state had approached the Centre with a Rs 2,000-crore special package. However, the proposal has not elicited any favourable response from the Union government, it said. The need for setting up skill training centres of international standards and utilisation of the services of academics serving in the best universities and laboratories in the state’s higher education sector also find mention in the approach document.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loka Kerala Sabha
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp