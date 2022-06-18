Kerala government cancels posting of BJP leader as sub-court govt pleader

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The state government on Thursday cancelled the posting of a BJP leader as government pleader at the Devikulam sub court following criticism from various sections, including CPM- affiliated All India Lawyers Union (AILU), Idukki unit. Advocate Vinojkumar P K was appointed as additional government pleader and additional public prosecutor at the Devikulam sub court on June 9.

Since Kumar had worked as BJP district secretary and district member of OBC Morcha of BJP and is an active worker of Bharatiya Janata Party, CPM local leaders came out expressing their displeasure against the posting. Party workers alleged that appointing a member of LDF’s rival party as pleader would adversely affect trial of cases coming up in the court.

The district unit of AILU expressed its objection to the decision, following which the Law (Inspection) Department issued an order cancelling the appointment on Thursday. Meanwhile, former Devikulam MLA A K Mani told mediapersons that CPM has a tie-up with BJP and the appointment of BJP leader as public prosecutor is clear evidence for that. “There is an understanding between both parties even while creating an impression among the public that they are rivals,” he said.