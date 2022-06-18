STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T P Nandakumar held for verbally abusing woman

The Kochi city police on Friday arrested the chief editor of a Malayalam magazine and online portal for allegedly verbally abusing a former woman employee.

T P Nandakumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi city police on Friday arrested the chief editor of a Malayalam magazine and online portal for allegedly verbally abusing a former woman employee. T P Nandakumar aka Crime Nandakumar, the editorial head of Crime magazine and Crime Online, was arrested from his residence in Kaloor on Friday morning. A case was registered on Thursday at Ernakulam North police station after the victim lodged a complaint with city police commissioner C H Nagaraju.

The complaint was forwarded to Ernakulam North police station for investigation. Police carried out a search at the office of Crime magazine and seized several documents and computer gadgets. As per the FIR, Nandakumar started verbally abusing the victim after she refused to help him make a video of a woman minister with obscene content.

“The victim worked with the magazine in April this year. As per the complaint, she was asked to create an obscene video of health minister Veena George, which she declined. Following the incident, Nandakumar verbally abused the victim frequently, forcing her to resign from the firm. It is alleged that the victim was verbally abused by calling her caste name. The victim, a native of Kakkanad, is from the ST community,” a police officer said. After submitting her resignation, the victim allegedly received abusive WhatsApp messages from Nandakumar. However, these messages were later deleted by the accused.

