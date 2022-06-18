Yusuffali bats for expats, blasts UDF over splurge charge, boycott

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF came under sharp criticism on Friday from some unexpected quarters — NRI entrepreneur Yusuffali M A. He had two grouses against the Congress-led front — for abstaining from the Loka Kerala Sabha and also for levelling allegations of extravagance about the ongoing session.

“The members (of Loka Kerala Sabha) arrived here to attend the conference by spending money from their pocket. What splurge are you talking about? Is it giving them accommodation and food? Please don’t sadden the expatriates by overstating unnecessary things,” he said.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the Loka Kerala Sabha. Coming from Yusuffali, a man known to have good equations with both the fronts, the criticism was quite a surprise for everyone. “Leaders from all parties are treated well when they visit foreign countries. We provide them food and travel facilities. They take it all for granted,’’ he blamed. “But when we come to the state as guests of the state, we get to hear allegations of extravagance on food. We do feel sad,” Yusuffali said.

‘UDF not that broad-minded to cooperate with govt’

Yusuffali appealed to detractors not to raise unnecessary controversies and cause pain to expatriates. Stating that there cannot be a difference of opinion between the government and the Opposition on matters of Non-resident Keralites, he urged them to stay united. Though slightly taken aback by the criticism from unexpected quarters, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan insisted that the decision not to cooperate with the Loka Kerala Sabha should not be seen as a move against the NRKs. “It was a collective one taken by the UDF,” he said. Citing the attacks carried out by the CPM on Congress leaders and party offices, Satheesan said the UDF was not that broad-minded to cooperate with the government and attend the event.

Union Minister of State For External Affairs and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan said he skipped the event as he did not want to share stage with those facing serious allegations in connection with the gold smuggling case. “The statements of the gold smuggling accused show that the first Pinarayi Vijayan government was a mafia,’’ he said.

Speaker M B Rajesh too criticised the Opposition for abstaining from an event meant to discuss the welfare of both the state and the NRKs. “They are our guests. We should not be insulting them,’’ he said.

The CPM also flayed the Opposition for boycotting the LKS. Terming it “utmost cruelty towards the diaspora’’, the CPM leadership said NRKs have made crucial contributions to the state’s economy and have always extended major support for progress of various sectors. “They also play a significant role in improving the state’s standard of living, with major contributions in the form of foreign remittance to the country,” said the CPM.

“The Opposition backed out from the event after all preparations were made. It’s evident that the Opposition is not keen to resolve various issues faced by NRKs. The Opposition has taken such an indifferent stance towards our brethren, who even while abroad, have been extending all possible assistance to the state,” it added.