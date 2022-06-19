STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ED serves Swapna notice to appear before it on June 22

An officer with the ED investigation team said Swapna had given the statement voluntarily.

Published: 19th June 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Swapna Suresh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The enforcement directorate (ED) on Saturday issued a notice to Swapna Suresh, gold smuggling case accused, directing her to appear before it for collecting evidence based on her confidential statement. 
The agency asked her to appear on June 22 after the enforcement directorate, New Delhi, directed the Kochi unit to proceed with the probe after examining Swpna’s statement given under Section 164 of CrPC before the magistrate. It is learnt that more serious allegations were in Swapna’s statement than in the deposition which was given earlier during the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).  

An officer with the ED investigation team said Swapna had given the statement voluntarily. “The agency has to examine that statement elaborately after collecting evidence from Swapna. Hence, we issued her the notice to appear before the investigation officers,” the officer added. The officer also said the agency is initiating the proceedings under the provisions of the PMLA Act. 

“We have no limitations in probing the case based on the statement. Once the collection of evidence is completed, the agency will look into further action including recording statements of those against whom the allegations were levelled by Swapna.”

After appearing before a magistrate court in Ernakulam on June 6, Swapna had revealed that she had given a statement under Section 164 of CrPC narrating the role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter, former minister K T Jaleel, former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and top bureaucrats in various smuggling activities. 

Saritha plea for Swapna’s statement dismissed

Kochi: The Ernakulam District and Sessions Court on Saturday dismissed the petition filed by solar scam accused Saritha S Nair seeking a certified copy of the statement given by Swapna Suresh before the magistrate in connection with the gold smuggling case.  Counsel for Saritha submitted that the petitioner said there were some allegations brought on record against her by Swapna in the statement. However, the court said it has rejected a similar plea filed by the crime branch. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp