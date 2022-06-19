STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Student attempts suicide over mental harassment by sports coach, case filed

The class IX student of Government HSS, Avanavanchery near Attingal, is currently undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.   

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Saturday registered a case in connection with the suicide attempt of a 14-year-old scheduled caste student of Rajaji Nagar Colony here on Wednesday over alleged mental harassment by his sports coach. The boy tried to end life by consuming rat poison. The class IX student of Government HSS, Avanavanchery near Attingal, is currently undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.   

According to the Attingal police, the victim alleged that Premnath, a boxing coach at the Attingal Sports Council training centre attached to the school, mentally harassed him for not being physically fit. 
The police said they suspect the boy might have consumed poison at the hostel. The school teachers took him to the hospital. 

“In the past, the authorities have complained against the boy after he boy broke the ceiling fan of the school. Following this, Premnath scolded him, and also denied him permission to attend boxing classes. This might have also prompted the boy to attempt suicide. However, an investigation is on, and we will take further action based on the preliminary probe,” a police officer said. 

As per the version of the student’s relatives, the coach scolded the student and told him that children of Rajaji Nagar were thieves and regular abusers of ganja and drugs. The relatives lodged a complaint with the Sports Minister against Premnath.  Other students from Rajaji Nagar studying at the centre have similar complaints against the coach. Meanwhile, the coach refuted the allegations. 
 

