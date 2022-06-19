STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSEB driver booked for smashing stray dog’s eyes

Following the complaint lodged by the NGO, People for Animals, after they produced the CCTV visuals of the incident, police registered a case and let out the miscreant on bail.

Published: 19th June 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 04:50 AM

stray dogs

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a horrific incident, Murali, a contract driver working in KSEB, has smashed the eyes of a three-year-old male stray dog inside the board’s headquarters at Pattom. The incident which happened on Tuesday night came to limelight only late on Friday. Following the complaint lodged by the NGO, People for Animals, after they produced the CCTV visuals of the incident, the medical college police have registered a case and let out the miscreant on bail.   

Three stray dogs have been loitering around the premises over the last few years. But they have been extremely gentle and friendly, an employee told TNIE. When the incident happened at 7.45 pm on Tuesday, women sports personnel who were engaged in activities were in the vicinity. One of them who was at the reception of the KSEB happened to see the CCTV visuals when Murali who hid an iron rod behind him smashed the head of the stray dog. 

Sreedevi S Kartha, full-time member of PFA told TNIE that if not for the girl, the contract driver would have kept on smashing the head of the stray dog. “We immediately took the grievously injured dog to the Multi Specialty Veterinary Hospital, Peroorkada and District Veterinary Hospital, PMG Junction. But both were not functional during the night and we had to rush the dog to a private veterinary hospital. The condition of the seriously injured dog lodged at our shelter at Valiyarathala is currently better. His head was smashed and eyeballs bulged out. Now after expert medical treatment, he is on the mend,” she said.

