Three youths drown in separate incidents near Varkala

Three youths drowned in three separate incidents in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday after they ventured into the sea despite warnings. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three youths drowned in three separate incidents in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday after they ventured into the sea despite warnings. The first incident occurred around 2.30pm when a 24-year-old dentist from Coimbatore drowned at Odayam beach in Varkala.

The deceased is Ajay Vignesh. His friend Bala Sivaraman, a software engineer from Coimbatore, was rescued. He has been shifted to the Sivagiri Mission Hospital at Varkala and his condition is stable. The Ayiroor police have registered a case in connection with the incident. The police said that Ajay and Bala ventured into the sea reportedly ignoring the warning of lifeguards. Subsequently, the youths were swept away by the strong undercurrents. Soon, the lifeguards managed to rescue Bala. They later recovered Ajay’s body. It has been shifted to the mortuary of the hospital.

The second incident occurred around 5 pm when a 30-year-old man drowned at Kappil beach near Varkala. The deceased is identified as Maheen, of Alamcode. He had reached Kappil with seven of his friends for a weekend getaway. He was swept away by the undercurrents as he ventured into the sea. His body was later recovered by lifeguards and was shifted to the Varkala Sivagiri Mission Hospital mortuary.

The third incident occurred around 6.30pm when a 29-year-old youth from Raghunanthapuram near Varkala drowned at Papanasam beach. The deceased is Ajeesh, 29. He ventured into the sea for a bath along with his friend. Ajeesh, who went deep into the sea,  was swept by strong waves and eventually drowned. His body was also recovered by the lifeguards. 

The body has been shifted to Varkala Sivagiri Mission Hospital. The Varkala police have registered a case.
“The police have erected rope and warning signs at all these places. We have even erected a board showing the number of drowning deaths that happened at Kappil. Despite these warnings, they ventured into the sea. It cost three lives on Sunday. However, the police will intensify the patrol to prevent youths from venturing into the sea anymore as it is hard for even the expert swimmers to survive, “ said V S Prasanth, inspector of police, Varkala.

