STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Declared brain dead after accident, Kerala man's organs give new lease of life to five persons 

CP Jijith, a resident of Thrissur, who met with an accident on Wednesday was declared brain dead at Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi on Saturday.

Published: 20th June 2022 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Thrissur resident CP Jijith

Thrissur resident CP Jijith (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: By donating five organs, 39-year-old man, in his death, has come to the rescue of five persons who were in utmost need of the organs. 

CP Jijith, a resident of Thrissur, who met with an accident on Wednesday was declared brain dead at Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi on Saturday. It was Jijith's parents who came forward with the willingness to donate his organs.

His liver, pancreas, kidneys and corneas were donated to patients at various hospitals in the state. Jijith's liver was donated to a 65-year-old resident of Perumbavoor, who was undergoing treatment for acute liver disease at Rajagiri. 

One kidney and pancreas was donated to the same person undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. Also, two corneas were donated to persons being treated in Kochi. While, the other kidney was donated to a patient at Government Medical College, Thiruvanathapuram.  

It was on June 14, Jijith met with the accident while returning back to home at around 10:30 pm in Thrissur. According to his family, he was found unconscious on the road and the villagers had taken him to a private hospital nearby in Chalakudy. Later he was shifted to a private medical college hospital in Thrissur and then on June 15 he was shifted to Rajagiri Hospital.

When he was brought to Rajagiri Hospital, he had suffered severe head injury. Jijith was treated by neuro surgery head Dr Jagath Lal Gangadharan and neuro surgeon Dr Joe Marshal Leo. According to doctors, his MRI brain was suggestive of hypoxic brain injury, he failed to show improvement despite treatment. His brain reflexes were also absent, said the doctors.

Jijith is survived by his mother, wife and two children. "He was a helper to all when he was alive, now his death has also benefited people to those in need," said his family members. His organ donation proceedings were conducted by Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CP jijith Organ donation Kerala organ donation Brain dead Rajagiri Hospital
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp