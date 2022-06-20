Declared brain dead after accident, Kerala man's organs give new lease of life to five persons 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: By donating five organs, 39-year-old man, in his death, has come to the rescue of five persons who were in utmost need of the organs.

CP Jijith, a resident of Thrissur, who met with an accident on Wednesday was declared brain dead at Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi on Saturday. It was Jijith's parents who came forward with the willingness to donate his organs.

His liver, pancreas, kidneys and corneas were donated to patients at various hospitals in the state. Jijith's liver was donated to a 65-year-old resident of Perumbavoor, who was undergoing treatment for acute liver disease at Rajagiri.

One kidney and pancreas was donated to the same person undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. Also, two corneas were donated to persons being treated in Kochi. While, the other kidney was donated to a patient at Government Medical College, Thiruvanathapuram.

It was on June 14, Jijith met with the accident while returning back to home at around 10:30 pm in Thrissur. According to his family, he was found unconscious on the road and the villagers had taken him to a private hospital nearby in Chalakudy. Later he was shifted to a private medical college hospital in Thrissur and then on June 15 he was shifted to Rajagiri Hospital.

When he was brought to Rajagiri Hospital, he had suffered severe head injury. Jijith was treated by neuro surgery head Dr Jagath Lal Gangadharan and neuro surgeon Dr Joe Marshal Leo. According to doctors, his MRI brain was suggestive of hypoxic brain injury, he failed to show improvement despite treatment. His brain reflexes were also absent, said the doctors.

Jijith is survived by his mother, wife and two children. "He was a helper to all when he was alive, now his death has also benefited people to those in need," said his family members. His organ donation proceedings were conducted by Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS).