Kerala Police Chief calls for vigilance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Anil Kant has listed the precautions police should take in the wake of the Bharat Bandh call by some organisations on Monday against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme. Meanwhile, the bandh will not affect the state as neither LDF nor UDF have backed the call.

The entire police force has to be on duty full time on Monday, the DGP said. He asked district police chiefs to take steps to provide adequate police protection to courts, KSEB offices, KSRTC and other government offices.

The police will ensure security to private buses plying on the day. He said violence against the public and destruction of public property will be dealt with severely.