Arrested retired staffer of RDO court led lavish life with stolen valuables

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The former senior superintendent arrested by Peroorkada police on Monday in connection with the alleged theft of valuables, including gold ornaments, from the RDO Court in Kudappanakunnu, led a luxurious life and it was to foot his lavish lifestyle that he indulged in the crime. Police said Sreekandan Nair’s was a financially well-off family.

However, to lead a luxurious life he began stealing gold, silver ornaments and cash that were kept in the locker, which he was a custodian for a period of one year. Nair has two children and one of them has completed MBBS in a private medical college. The educational expenses of the children could have been met by selling the ornaments he had stolen from the locker, police said. “He functioned as a custodian of the locker for a year in 2020. It was during that period the valuables were stolen,” said a police officer.

The incident of theft of 140 sovereigns of gold, 150 grams of silver and Rs 47,500 from the locker came to light during an internal audit. It was found that the valuables that had gone missing were from 2010 to 2019. During the probe it came to light that Nair had pledged and sold a large amount of gold ornaments. A part of the sold gold was recovered from a jewellery store in Neyyattinkara on Monday.

The police claimed that Nair had carried out the crime single-handedly and no other staff of the RDO court assisted him in his endeavour. However, serious lapses in internal auditing has come to fore as Nair had allegedly replaced 40 sovereigns of gold ornaments with fake gold.

“During the inspection conducted by the Collectorate or the Commissionerate, the irregularities were not detected. Maybe due to Covid, there was some laxity in conducting the inspection. Otherwise, at least the fake gold could have been detected,” said a police source. It was a complaint from a Sreekaryam-based woman that blew the lid off the malpractice.