DYFI, Yuva Morcha activists clash in Kozhenchery

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Tension prevailed in Kozhenchery on Monday following a clash between DYFI and Yuva Morcha workers. Police tightened security in and around Kozhenchery on Monday to prevent any untoward incidents.

A DYFI leader was attacked allegedly by Yuva Morcha workers in Kozhenchery late on Sunday night. Following this, the houses of two Yuva Morcha workers were attacked on Monday. It was DYFI Kozhenchery block committee joint secretary Nigil K John, who was attacked allegedly by Yuva Morcha workers using an iron rod. According to him, he was attacked by a five-member team which came in a car and on two-wheelers. He was admitted to hospital.

Later, the houses of Yuva Morcha workers Deepu Saji and Arun Sasi in Kozhencherry were also attacked. The DYFI workers took out a protest march in Kozhencherry town demanding the arrest of the accused. They also shouted slogans against Yuva Morcha workers. According to the police, the incidents related to the elections to Kuriannoor Co-operative Bank led to the attack. CPM and BJP members had contested in the elections and during the election time, heated arguments took place between both groups. Later, it led to clashes. Police have registered cases and begun a probe into the incident.