Fever spreading thick and fast among Kerala schoolchildren

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three weeks into school reopening, the prevalence of fever among children amid a spurt in Covid cases has become a concern for teachers and parents. The presence of highly transmittable hand, foot and mouth disease (also called tomato fever) has added to the worry as classrooms have found to be ideal locations for its fast spreading. The fever is not limited to school as the data from the health department suggests. On most days, over 13,000 people approach government hospitals for fever treatment.

The doctors treating children say the students are mostly affected by viral fever during the school reopening period, aided by rainy conditions. “It is usual for children who return to school after vacation to contract various infectious diseases. In the wake of the pandemic, there was a special advisory to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

While maintaining physical distancing has become impractical, the students should wear masks properly to prevent infection from spreading,” said Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer for adolescent health and H1N1. He emphasised the role of teachers in inculcating general health habits.

Despite the surge in numbers, health experts said there was no need for worry as most of the fever cases are treated at home itself and can be controlled by following healthy habits. “Most of the fevers seen at present are viral infections and these can recur. Good rest and symptomatic management are all that is required unless there are any red-flag signs. Parents are requested not to send their wards with fever, cold, cough, loose stool and vomiting to school till they are better so that they get adequate rest and also avoid transmission to other students,” said Dr Johnny Sebastian, state secretary of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics.

“The schoolchildren are likely to get Covid infection also. But the infection due to Omicron variant has been mild on children in general. However, the parents need to watch out for red flags to prevent complications of the diseases,” Dr Johnny said.

Fever red flags

Inability to awaken the child

Persistent high fever greater than 101

Not able to drink or eat

Signs of dehydration, persistent vomiting and reduced urine output

Altered mental status/drowsiness

Child sick in non-febrile period also