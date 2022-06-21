Just 200 lifeguards. Are Kerala's beaches deathtraps?

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism department spends crores of rupees annually to market Kerala Tourism, especially its spectacular beaches. But when it comes to ensuring the safety of visitors to beaches, the department is hesitant to earmark funds or provide better security. Consider this: The beaches across the state have only 200 lifeguards while the actual requirement is 500.

The three drowning incidents reported on Sunday — at Varkala, Edava and Kappil beaches in Thiruvananthapuram district — have brought to light how unguarded beaches can turn fatal for tourists. All these beaches are unguarded or have an inadequate number of lifeguards. Those who are deployed at beaches face another challenge — a lack of modern rescue gear including rescue boats, water bikes, walkie talkies and watch towers. Other than giving lifeguards new uniforms, the authorities concerned continue their apathy towards the personnel tasked with ensuring safety at beaches.

“The government is not offering any kind of security to the lifeguards, who have been serving for the past 30 to 40 years,” said a lifeguard, on condition of anonymity. “We are not getting risk allowance, pension, ESI benefits, or health insurance. When the sea is rough and somebody crosses the danger line, we have no boat to rescue them. It’s physically impossible to break the waves. And there is no watch tower for a wide view of the shoreline, which we miss while guarding the beach.”

It is learnt that after the lifting of the Covid curbs, the number of people visiting beaches and venturing into the sea has gone up compared to previous years. Charlson P, general secretary of the Kerala Tourism Lifeguard Employees Union, said more lifeguards need to be recruited as many unexplored beaches are now getting more visitors.

“Our study has revealed that 25 new beaches across the state don’t have lifeguards. We have submitted a report to the tourism directorate. There is a huge gap in the availability and demand for lifeguards. As per our calculation, 300 more lifeguards have to be recruited,” he said.He pointed out that many beach destinations lack the basic facilities required for lifeguards.

“They don’t even have a place to store the safety equipment,” Charlson added. In 2019, the tourism department had placed a proposal to recruit 41 more lifeguards. But the state government is yet to take any action, said an official with the department. “There is a dearth of lifeguards at almost every beach in the state. The proposal to recruit more lifeguards remains pending. Some beaches require more lifeguard points and some less, depending on the flow of visitors and the extent of the beach,” the official said.