Kerala CPM created ‘love jihad’ usage, not RSS, says IUML leader KM Shaji

IUML leader K M Shaji on Monday alleged that it was the state CPM that had created ‘love jihad’ usage in India, not RSS.

Published: 21st June 2022

KM Shaji

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: IUML leader KM Shaji on Monday alleged that it was the state CPM that had created ‘love jihad’ usage in India, not RSS. He was speaking at the meeting of IUML members here on Monday.  

“A BJP member in Dakshina Kannada was the first one to mention ‘love jihad’. But it was former CM VS Achuthanandan who had lent credence to the usage. VS said Kerala was going to be an Islamic state and children in Malappuram were passing exams by cheating,” Shaji said. He said CPM supports former Muslims who mock Islam. 

“We oppose CPM because it is part of our fight to protect our beliefs. We will not stop that fight. If you try to destroy our religion, we will expose you,”

Shaji warned CPM. Shaji told  IUML workers, “If you are moving closer to CPM, you are going away from your religion. The experience will be the same for Hindus, Christians and Muslims.”

He said SFI is not concerned about fee hikes. “If you ask SFI activists why tuition fees are increased, they justify it saying there is sexual freedom on campuses. They release posters which are not suitable for the culture of campuses,” he said.

