One lakh students in Kerala to know higher secondary results on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Results of higher secondary school examinations will be announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday. The minister will declare the results at 11am at the PR chamber in the Secretariat. By noon, results will be available on mobile apps PRD Live, SAPHALAM 2022, iExaMS and websites prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

PRD Live, the mobile app that can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store, has introduced an autoscaling system so that the app can handle huge traffic simultaneously, said a press release from PRD. Around 70,000 students attended the second-year higher secondary examination and 31,000 students had attended the vocational higher secondary examination held in April.