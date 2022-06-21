STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSP's Shibu Baby John forays into film production; maiden film titled 'L353' to star Mohanlal

Film production, the new business venture of RSP leader Shibu Baby John, is part of the diversification plans of the business magnate.

Shibu Baby John poses for a photo with actor Mohanlal and director Vivek after the logo launch of John & Mary Creative in Kochi 

By Rahul R
Express News Service

KOLLAM: Film production, the new business venture of RSP leader Shibu Baby John, is part of the diversification plans of the business magnate. “If a politician doesn’t earn money from the business or other professions, he may be compelled to reap profit from politics. I don’t want to do that,” Shibu told TNIE on Sunday. 

His recent announcement on social media that he was stepping into film production with a movie in which superstar Mohanlal will act in the lead role triggered speculation that he would quit politics. The two-time legislator from Chavara who was the labour minister during 2011-16 rubbished the rumours and said, “Politics has always been my first career. My commitment to people and my party will always be there.”
Shibu suffered consecutive defeats on his home turf of Chavara in the last two assembly elections and took leave from the party for a few months soon after the 2021 poll. He is not very active in politics now though he attends party events in Kollam once in a while. 

Sources said the announcement of the production company, John&Mary Creative Private Ltd, materialised with the active support of Mohanlal who is a close friend of Shibu. Mohanlal also announced in his Twitter and Instagram accounts about the 35-year-long friendship between him and Shibu John and the upcoming project titled ‘L353’. Young Vivek, who previously directed ‘Athiran’, will direct the film.

Mankada MLA Manjalamkuzhi Ali, a former urban affairs minister, an actor and a film producer, said balancing both political and film production careers is a serious challenge. “Politics requires full-time commitment. An active politician may find it difficult to divide a judicious amount of time for film and politics,” he told TNIE. 

Pala MLA Mani C Kappan, an actor, director and producer, said, “Film production is a profitable business if one handles it wisely. My working in the film industry has not affected my political career and my political ideology,” he said.

In the Kerala assembly, there are two more members from the film field — Kollam MLA Mukesh and Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganeshkumar. While Ali, Kappan and Mukesh have proven their mettle in cinema before joining politics, Shibu is entering the tinsel town after proving his worth in politics.

